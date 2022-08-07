Woman missing from North Wollongong found

An 87-year-old woman who went missing from North Wollongong on Saturday morning has been found.
The woman was last seen about 9am and had intended to get the train to Sydney.
Concerns were held for her welfare because she has dementia.
But after making a public appeal for information late on Sunday night, police reported on Monday morning that she had been located.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
