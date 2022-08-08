Both northbound lanes of the Princes Highway are closed south of the Oak Flats interchange following after a semi-trailer lost its load on Monday morning.
The Transport Management Centre says vehicles are passing using the road shoulder.
Advertisement
But traffic approaching the scene is heavy.
The truck was carrying a crusher, which has tipped onto the road.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 9.55am.
Police and Roads and Maritime Services are also on scene, while a crane is en route.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.