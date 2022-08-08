Can I still get to the hospital? Wollongong's UCI organisers answer burning questions

With the September UCI Road World Championships fast approaching, Wollongong residents have started to ask questions about how the city will work during race week.
And, with access to many roads to be significantly reduced from September 18-25, one of the main concerns to arise has been how essential health services will operate.
Advertisement
Mercury reader Chevonne Cowell has been one of a number of people to raise concerns about how Wollongong Hospital - which is located inside the race's Mount Keira loop - will operate during the week.
"How are staff supposed to get to work to ensure shift changes etc. how do ambulances get through during the race times," she asked on social media.
"It's a ridiculous course. There is no detail on their website about how this will be managed."
However, race organisers and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District say the hospital will not be "directly affected" during the September events.
While the map showing road closures makes it appear as though the hospital will be ring-fenced by the course, organisers say race locations have been designed to allow access to major roads.
"In planning the race routes, we have been mindful of community impact during the event period and we have worked hard to ensure Memorial Drive and the M1 are accessible as well as preserving access to as much of Princes Highway as possible," Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart said.
"Providing full access to Wollongong Hospital and emergency service pathways has been central to planning through consultation with NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, Transport NSW, NSW Health, RFS and FRNSW."
Race organisers said having the M1 and Memorial Drive operate as usual throughout the week would give north-south access across Wollongong, and vehicle access to and from Wollongong CBD for many commuters.
However, they have warned that delays should be expected.
"Emergency services always have priority and will be involved in our event time operations to ensure rapid response as required," Mr Taggart said.
"In an emergency, please call 000 as normal."
Outside of the hospital, residents are beginning to wonder how they might attend GP clinics, especially those along the route, while others are concerned that people living on closed roads who need in-home care might be affected.
"What I am interested to know about is how the health care workers are going to access our elderly or disabled community members who receive daily care, sometime multiple times a day," reader April Jov said.
In most suburbs, UCI road closures will be limited to several hours on a couple of days - mainly September 24-25 - during race week.
Advertisement
However, for residents and workers in suburbs including Wollongong, North Wollongong, Fairy Meadow, Mount Ousley, Mount Pleasant, Keiraville and Gwynneville, significant access roads and residential streets will be shut every day for up to 10 hours on several days of the week.
Mr Taggart said race organisers had been meeting with NSW Ambulance, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District and home care providers for several months to assist with operational planning for the event period.
"These agencies and service providers will communicate any changes or advice to clients, visitors and staff directly as they are finalised through their planning," he said.
"The health and well-being of the community is critically important, which is why we are keen to work with stakeholders around care provision so we can all be as prepared as possible for event time.
"If members of the community have questions about care arrangements for themselves or family and friends, please reach out to us via our website and talk to your care provider directly about any specific circumstances."
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District confirmed that the hospital would not be directly affected by the event and said it was continuing to work with UCI events organisers regarding "final logistics".
"Once confirmed with organisers, the latest information on road closures, alternative routes and transport options will be communicated to our staff, patients and visitors," the health department said.
Read more:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.