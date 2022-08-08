Students at the late Libby Ruge's former school have come together to raise money in her memory, to help other young people find their smiles.
On Monday, Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts held Bee Kind Like Libby Day, dressing in blue and donating to the charity established in Libby's name.
Libby died at just 19 years old when an out-of-control driver struck her and two friends near on Flinders Street in Wollongong in November 2020.
Libby wanted to study dentistry, so her parents Julie Ruge and Jules Harrison established the Libby Ruge Smile Fund, which helps young people access dental treatment that they or their families might not otherwise be able to afford.
WHSPA school captain Eva Loxley said there was a huge response to the fundraiser.
Eva said many in the school community knew Libby or her family, so it was a cause close to their hearts.
"They all felt really passionate [about it]," she said.
Libby's parents attended on the day and Ms Ruge told WHSPA students that the charity was helping four people, and with their support it would be able to assist others, too.
She also told students how her "crazy, funny" daughter found her groove after she enrolled at the school.
"School life wasn't always easy for Libby," Ms Ruge said.
"She was too kind, so she was an easy target.
"She didn't have it in her to be mean or stand up for herself.
"Unfortunately, her studies suffered because of that and she had to change schools a lot.
"Once she came here to WHSPA, halfway through year 9, she found her happy place."
Ms Ruge asked the students to remember Libby by practising kindness every day.
"Since losing Lib, we've heard many stories about her encouraging others with a kind word or even a smile in the corridor... I think the biggest lesson that we have all learnt since losing our girl is, always be kind," she said.
"We don't know how long we have on this earth."
Eva thanked Libby's family for their support.
"The school community and the SRC are so honoured that Libby's parents Julie and Jules gave us that opportunity to carry on her legacy," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
