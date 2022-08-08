Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Expressions of interest sought for Wollongong e-scooter and e-bike scheme

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bike share: E-bikes, similar to those shown here, could be popping up on Wollongong's streets in September. Picture: Shutterstock

More details have been revealed about Wollongong's e-bike shared scheme and shared e-scooter trial, with the potential for shared e-bikes to be on the city's streets by late September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.