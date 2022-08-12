House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This spacious high-end home set in a premier location embodies luxury and style while focusing on lifestyle living.
The full length glass walls and bi-fold doors connect the the light-filled interior living and dining spaces with the show-stopping alfresco entertaining area with solar-heated pool.
The contemporary open-plan kitchen showcases a large waterfall stone island bench with lavish Smeg appliances including gas cooking, chef's oven, dishwasher and microwave.
An additional family living area comes complete with its own bar, wine fridges, surround sound, gas fireplace, ducted air-conditioning and powder room.
The on-trend interiors are enhanced by highlight windows and a raked ceiling design that capture sunlight all day.
The two bathrooms and two powder rooms are simply stunning - the master suite has a walk-in robe and a large ensuite.
Also an oversized double garage with storage, solar panel system, ducted vacuum, air-conditioning, alarm and sound systems.
The property on 665sqm is a short walk to the marina at The Waterfront, Shell Cove with dining, shopping, walking paths and boardwalk. Killalea Park and Farm Beach are also nearby. Shell Cove is a family friendly suburb that offers everything within a short drive.
