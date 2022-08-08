The curtains have all-but drawn on Tariq Sims' career at St George Illawarra, after the second rower accepted a four-game suspension for his high shot on Cronulla's Connor Tracey.
Sims was issued a grade-three careless high tackle charge following his side's 24-18 loss to the Sharks on Saturday night. The incident occurred just 11 minutes into the contest, with Tracey receiving treatment for several minutes before being stretchered off, while Sims was sent to the sinbin.
With loading from previous offences, the charge carries a four-week ban.
The 32-year-old on Monday pleaded guilty to the charge, which rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. And, with the Dragons unlikely to play finals, it appears that Sims has played his last game for the club, as he prepares to head south to Melbourne in 2023 after inking a one-year deal with the Storm in April.
After Saturday's defeat, St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt said it was unfortunate his long-time teammate would depart in forgettable fashion.
"I've played a lot of footy with Tariq, I really respect Tariq, he's a good mate, and if that was his final game for the Dragons it would be really disappointing," Hunt said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
