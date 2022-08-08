Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Driver survives crash that split car in two on Hume Highway at Wilton

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver has not only survived a crash that split a ute in two on Monday, but has come away with only minor injuries.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.