A driver has not only survived a crash that split a ute in two on Monday, but has come away with only minor injuries.
Police officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway at Wilton about 1.30pm, which ended with a ute on its side and its tub separated from the cab.
There the officers found the only occupant of the vehicle, a male driver, out of the vehicle and suffering what appeared to be minor injuries.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
Police, firefighters and a Transport for NSW worker righted the ute before a tow truck took it from the scene.
