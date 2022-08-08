Vote now for business awards

Time is running out to nominate an outstanding business in the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.
The number of nominations already received for this year's Awards reveals enormous support for businesses in the community.
If you think a business is worthy of special attention, you need to act now as voting closes on Wednesday, August 24.
"We are always impressed by the high response levels from the Illawarra and South Coast community demonstrating large support for small businesses," said Steve Loe, creator of the awards.
Once nominations close, finalists will be selected for each category based on the number of votes received. There is no quota for businesses to achieve finalist status.
Finalists will be selected if their nomination total is outstanding for their nominated category. The number of finalists in each category may vary and will depend on the nomination response received.
Further information on the awards can be found at www.thebusinessawards.com.au
