Low-tech, maybe, but campaigns high on net gain: editorial

The whizzbangery of the 21st century is exciting, as is the innovation and evolution in our own backyard.
From a proposals for households to be involved in a pilot project to electrify hundreds of households in one community to the prospect of an offshore wind farm using homegrown products, there's movement afoot.
But then there's the less corporate, less high-tech options too. Remember them?
Advertisement
We published a letter in yesterday's Mercury from Teresa Tran, representing the city's Vietnamese community.
At a fundraising dinner back in June, the community raised more than $25,000. It was donated to the Ukraine Council of NSW. "From one refugee community to another, we wholeheartedly stand with our Ukrainian friends and their struggle in the Ukraine," the letter said.
Simple, really.
Today we shared the McCann family's story. Layla, who suffers from an undiagnosed genetic condition, is the 2022 face of Jeans for Genes Day.
Her mum, Lauren, wanted to share her first experience of motherhood simply to "raise awareness about some of the issues that some people face".
Layla's first eight months have not been straightforward, yet 29-year-old Lauren and her husband Jarrod want to do their bit for the Children's Medical Research Institute.
If Jeans for Genes has fallen off your radar, this couple wants to put it back on it. for everyones' sake - not just theirs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.