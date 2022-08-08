A man in his 50s has escaped without injury after flipping his vehicle this evening.
Emergency services were notified at 7.30pm that a car had rolled over on Campbell Street, Woonona.
Advertisement
The driver, in his 50s, was able to get himself out of the inverted vehicle.
The car reportedly crashed into a parked car, causing it to roll.
Fire fighters, ambulance crews and police responded, with emergency services carrying out initial care on site with the assistance of an off-duty nurse.
Ambulance crews determined the man was not in need of any further treatment and the scene was cleared by 8.30pm.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.