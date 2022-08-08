Illawarra Mercury
Ogilvie, Govers shine Kookaburras thrash India to claim gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Updated August 8 2022 - 1:33pm, first published 1:03pm
TRIUMPH: Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie celebrates after setting up the Kookaburras' second goal in the final. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images

The Kookaburras have confirmed why they're the world no.1 and a dominant force at the Commonwealth Games, blitzing India 7-0 to secure the gold medal on Monday night (AEDT).

