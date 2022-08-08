Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Australian singer and actress Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.
The British-born singer died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.
Newton-John is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.
In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband John Easterling wrote: "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.
"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."
Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John's foundation.
