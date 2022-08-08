The University of Wollongong has appointed a renowned mathematician to support excellence in statistics and mathematics at the university.
Professor Sumeetpal Singh will join UOW to take up the position of chair in mathematical sciences, a professorial chair established in 2020 with $1.25 million funding from the Tibra Foundation.
Advertisement
The position is within the National Institute for Applied Statistics Research Australia and as chair, Professor Singh will develop a research program in computational statistics and its applications.
He also wants to develop youth-oriented activities in data science, which would be used in outreach to schools.
"We need to raise awareness and excitement for mathematics and statistics among young people. I'd like them to see the potential impact of a career in mathematics," Professor Singh said.
Professor Singh's area of expertise is statistical signal processing and computational statistics.
"As a mathematician with an engineering background, mathematics has never been an abstract pursuit for me. I've always worked with the end-user in mind and, ideally, aimed to produce work with potential societal impacts," Professor Singh said.
"These have and continue to be the driving tenets of my academic career since data science has plenty of practical applications."
Professor Singh will join UOW from the University of Cambridge where he was a professor of engineering statistics, and head of signal processing and communications laboratory, in the engineering department.
He has also held the positions of chair of teaching in information engineering and fellow of the Alan Turing Institute.
He was both a fellow and a director of studies in engineering at Churchill College in the UK.
In 2013, his work on multi-target tracking won the prestigious IEEE M. Barry Carlton Award.
He also holds editorial roles with engineering and statistical science journals.
Professor Singh will take up the position next year.
He is no stranger to Australia - he moved to Australia at 18 to study engineering.
The Tibra Foundation - a philanthropic arm of finance company Tibra Capital - funded the chair in mathematical sciences at UOW to counter the declining role of mathematics in Australia.
"Since its inception, the Tibra Foundation's purpose has always been to see the field of mathematics grow and thrive in Australia, particularly as we've seen a significant shortage of skills in this area," Arman Schwarz, from the foundation, said.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.