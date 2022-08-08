Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Renowned mathematician joins University of Wollongong as chair in mathematical sciences

Updated August 8 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:05pm
Professor Sumeetpal Singh has been appointed chair in mathematical sciences at the University of Wollongong. Picture: Supplied

The University of Wollongong has appointed a renowned mathematician to support excellence in statistics and mathematics at the university.

