Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Athletics Wollongong school stars rise to the top at carnivals

By Dave Ross
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:57am, first published August 8 2022 - 10:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
might as well jump. Jump!

Athletics Wollongong's high school talent produced a number of outstanding performances and gold medals two major carnivals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.