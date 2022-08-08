Athletics Wollongong school stars rise to the top at carnivals

Athletics Wollongong's high school talent produced a number of outstanding performances and gold medals two major carnivals.
On July 29, 12 athletes participated in the Wollongong Diocesan Carnival held at the Campbelltown track.
The Wollongong Dioces ranges from the far South Coast to the Western Suburbs of Sydney.
Representing their schools, the group did extremely well.
Kailee Moore from Holy Spirit College was a standoout winning the girls 17 years and older events for 200m (26.75s) and 100m (12.78).
St Mary's Ellie Veerhuis (16 years) took out 200m (28.31), 100m (13.77), high jump (1.36m) and shotput fourth (7.85m).
Keira Rejske (St Mary's 15 years) 200m (28.73), 100m (14.09), fourth in javelin (11.78m), first in long jump (4.30m), and triple jump fifth (8.62m).
Holly Sheldrick (Holy Spirit College, 15 years) was 200m second (29.46), first in 400m (1:06.43), third in the 100m (14.3), Miller Siasat (Corpus Christi, boys 14 years) second in 200m (25.66), second in 100m (12.2s).
Grace Costabile (Holy Spirit College, 14 years), first in 200m (27.86), first in 100m (13.67), first in 400m (1:04.00).
Scarlett Dunne (Holy Spirit College, girls 13 years), sixth in 200m (30.49s), eighth in 100m (14.84), second in 400m (1:07.87).
A blistering pace set up early in the race saw Tayissa Buchanan (Albion Park, 16 years) come first in the 800m by half a lap in the time of 2:22.20.
She followed that up in the 400m coming first in a time of 1:00.46.
Emily Benefiel (Holy Spirit College, 13 years) was fourth in 100m (14.30), second in high jump (1.44m) and second in Long Jump (4,17m).
Zoe Daniels (Magdalene, 17 years and older) was third in shotput (8.58m) and first in discus (41.26m).
Chelsy Wayne (St. Mary's, 15 years) smashed the old discus record, setting a new one at 42.82m.
Joshua Benefiel (Holy Spirit College, boys 15 years) was second in 1500m (4:38.40).
At the same time, the South Coast CHS carnival was held at the AIS stadium in Canberra.
Callum Rann (17 years and older) was still recovering from a hamstring tear but fought out a brave 400m to run an impressive 51.25s.
Mikaela Markovski (15 years) put her well known power to good use in the shotput, coming first with 9.50m and followed up with a fifth in javelin with 21.83m.
One of the most interesting battles of the day was between two close friends, Keegan Whitten and Liam Halloran in the 16 boys high jump.
Both guys fought all the way up the bar, watched by a large group of fans and both finished at 1.85m.
On countback Liam was awarded silver and Keegan gold.
Thrower Tayla Wiki (13 years) won discus gold with 22.65m, shot put silver with 8.19m and silver in javelin.
Olivia Sivills in the 17-plus girls showed her long term experience by grabbing silver in the hard fought 3000m (11:08.01), the 1500m (5:02.01), the 800m (2.27.73) and a bronze in the 400m (1:03.48).
She is also seeded to compete in the 2000m steeplechase at state.
One of our Para stars, Charlize Colwell (16 years) achieved a personal best in the 100m, coming second in (15.44) and a second in the 200m (33.16).
Speedster, Clara Dee, 14 years, showed her class by whipping through the sprints coming first in 100m in 12.97 and 200m (27.39) and was part of Woonona High school's relay win.
Mackay Junes B15, not only scored silver in the high jump (1.65m) and the 200m hurdles but went out of his way to assist younger athletes to correctly perform in their events.
Both Lucas Campbell (17+), and Louis Lo Surdo (17+) are in their last year of school.
Both guys decided to go out with a bang.
Lucas was first in 100m (11.33), first in 200m and 400m (53.50) and second in long jump
Louis, was first in the javelin with 42.46m, second 110m and third in the triple jump.
Just recently the CSSA South Coast Region Carnival was held and siblings Sophie (under 12) and Elijah Howarth (15 years) performed an amazing gold medal clean sweep.
Elijah winning the 100m in (13.25), 200m (26.28) and Sophie the 100m (14.85), 200m (32.50), long jump (3.96m), discus (16.94m) and the shot (7.47m).
