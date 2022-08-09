Last week saw the 12 Years and Under SSA Rugby League Championships held at Collegians Sports and Performance Centre from 30 July to 7 August. Teams from NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT all competed in Figtree.
NSW finished second on the ladder but managed to defeat minor premiers Queensland 10-6 in the Grand Final. It was the first time the event has been held since COVID. The last tournament was held in Brisbane in August 2019.
Our own Illawarra Mercury photographer Anna Warr caught the best of the action during the finals which were held over the weekend just gone.
