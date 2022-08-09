Phone camera footage of the car chaos during the Shellharbour council elections has finally emerged.
The now infamous incident was between former Mayor Marianne Saliba and rival Labor candidate Aarron Vann.
He reckoned she ran over his foot, while she felt he stuck his foot under the rear wheel as she backed into a parking spot.
The footage shows two unidentified men standing in front of the United Services Union-funded truck billboard.
They're occupying a vacant parking spot in front of the pre-polling station at Albion Park Centenary Hall.
Also standing in the space is Mr Vann, who is trying to block Ms Saliba from reversing into the spot.
As the video continues, Mr Vann has his back to Ms Saliba but does not respond to her honking her horn to get him to move.
Instead she continues to reverse closer to Mr Vann, who looks down to see his foot near her wheel and asks "are you going to run me over?".
He doesn't stick his foot in the path of the wheel - but he doesn't move it out of the way when given a chance either.
His foot then ends up under the wheel and he had to open the rear door of Ms Saliba's car to get her to move.
Once she does, Mr Vann appears to have a smile on his face and then pulls his phone from his pocket, after someone suggests "calling the cops".
Then everyone moves out of the space and allows Ms Saliba to park - something which, if done at the start, would have avoided the whole silly spectacle.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
