How do we celebrate the tremendous achievements of IIllawarra athletes at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games?
That is the question the Illawarra's three councils, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama are now pondering.
Wollongong's queen of the pool Emma McKeon has already been given the keys to the city for her exploits at the Tokoyo Olympics.
Wollongong City Council also named the North Beach Promenade and Terraces in honour of the swimming superstar. She was also named Wollongong's citizen of the year in 2022.
McKeon is now considered Australia's greatest Olympian and Commonwealth Games athlete, after winning six gold medals, a silver and bronze at Birmingham.
She was part of an Illawarra contingent of athletes who won 10 gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.
The performance at Birmingham is surely the best Illawarra athletes have done at either a Commonwealth or Olympic Games
This medal haul would have put the Illawarra in eighth-place of the medal tally at the Birmingham Games which wrapped up on Tuesday morning (AEST).
Australia finished on top of the medal tally with 178 medals, 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze medals.
Australia's athletes are sure to be feted once they come home in their various communities throughout the country.
Wollongong mayor Gordon Bradbery praised our athletes and said they deserved to be recognised for their tremendous feats in Birmingham.
"It was great to see how well we did. I really enjoyed watching the Kookaburras win last night. It was good to see [Flynn] Ogilvie and [Blake] Govers win a gold medal," Cr Bradbery said.
"It is still early days but I had an initial meeting with Illawarra Academy of Sport's John Armstrong to see what we could do.
"We have the 2022 UCI Road World Championships coming up next month. It is a busy time for us but we will look at other opportunities, possibly around Australia Day, to celebrate and acknowledge our athletes."
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said he also had enjoyed watching our athletes excel in their chosen sport.
"It's been so good watching our athletes go out and chase their dreams on the world stage. It's even better to see so many do well and win medals," Cr Homer said.
"Now that the Games have ended we are starting to discuss what we can do to celebrate and acknowledge our athletes achievements.
"I think it is important to recognise them. Their efforts gave a lot of joy to people back home."
