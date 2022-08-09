The Illawarra Academy of Sport's senior and junior girls teams have taken away gold in the inaugural indoor volleyball tournament at the RASi Games over the weekend in Wagga Wagga.
The IAS competed with five of the nine regional academies which have volleyball programs at the Games. The weekend included skills and education sessions with the NSW Volleyball players, coaches and staff on the Saturday, with the tournament taking place on the Sunday.
The senior team came away with the win in the final over Hunter Academy of Sport, winning in two sets. The final set came down to a nail-biting finish, with the scores at 19-18 at one point, with IAS holding their nerve to come away with the win.
The junior girls team beat South West Sydney Academy of Sport in their gold medal match.
IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson told the Mercury that the organisation was extremely proud of what all of their teams had achieved over the weekend.
"We're super proud of the girls especially in the first ever tournament of its kind. We took out the senior and junior competitions at the Academy Games earlier this year so it's good to see the girls have continued to grow and develop and continue with those great results."
Robinson highlighted Aimee Lamb as best player on the day, whilst other standouts were Alexandria Smith (seniors) and Mirielle Smith (juniors).
The senior girls team also took part in practise games against the NSW Phoenix side on the Saturday, with the IAS coming away with a win against strong opposition.
The IAS senior boys indoor volleyball team picked up silver, as they lost out in the final to South West Sydney.
