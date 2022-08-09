Illawarra Mercury
IAS wins gold at the RASi Games

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Winners: The IAS senior girls team beat Hunter Academy in the gold medal match. Picture: Volleyball NSW/IAS

The Illawarra Academy of Sport's senior and junior girls teams have taken away gold in the inaugural indoor volleyball tournament at the RASi Games over the weekend in Wagga Wagga.

