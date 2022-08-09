Council's trial on cyclists in Crown Street Mall not set in stone

Despite public concerns about the risk of crashes should cyclists be allowed to return to Crown Street Mall, statistics show it's bike riders who tend to come off worse.
Last month Wollongong City Council said it was considering a trial period where cyclists would be allowed into the mall - at present they are banned.
Advertisement
Read more: Watch the Saliba vs Vann car spot showdown
This prompted a wave of opposition from people saying the cyclists would cause accidents and that the council would have to have an ambulance on standby at both ends of the mall.
However, Transport for NSW data on accidents involving cyclists recorded by NSW Police show its the bike riders who normally come away with the scratches and bruises - or are even killed.
According to Transport for NSW in the five-year period 2016-2020, in the Wollongong LGA there were 165 crashes involving a cyclist.
Of those 89 also involved a car and two involved a pedestrian.
There were two deaths in those 89 accidents - both of which were cyclists.
The crashes resulted in 173 people injured, 94 per cent of those were cyclists.
Of those 88 people suffered what were considered serious injuries. Again, the vast majority - a whopping 97 per cent - were cyclists.
Just one pedestrian was seriously injured.
In 2021 data, there were 24 crashes reported resulting in 25 people being injured - all of whom were cyclists.
Wollongong Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown said any trial of cyclists in the mall was not set in stone and agreed that pedestrian safety needed to be factored in.
"There will be community consultation before we do anything," Cr Brown said.
"But I think those safety concerns are valid. We do need to find a way to navigate safely through the mall - and whether it's even a wise course of action."
She said various options, including a dedicated cycling lane, had been looked at, but she felt it would require a "behavioural change" on both sides were it to succeed.
"Pedestrians need to be aware of what's happening happening around them - and it would need to be speed-limited," she said.
"I worry that the cyclists would go a bit fast."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.