Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free

What do you want to know about UCI? Ask your questions here ...

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:15am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cabbage Tree Lane, part of the UCI bike route, will be closed to cars for practice sessions, time trials and races throughout the event. Picture: Robert Peet

Whether it's schools, hospitals, rubbish collection, or how residents and workers will get to their houses and businesses while the 11 World Championship races take place on public roads, there are a lot of questions swirling about exactly how Wollongong will operate this September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.