Two men accused of punching two strangers in an "unprovoked" attack at a Wollongong takeaway shop have faced court.
Jason Robert Patric Simpson, 38, and Lonnie Bruce Willis, 47, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday following their arrest the night before.
Documents tendered to the court alleged Simpson and Willis got into an argument with the victims, a man and a woman, at a takeaway shop in Crown Street about 10.50pm on Monday.
Simpson later told police it was because he had an issue with the way someone spoke to the woman.
After back-and-forth between Simpson and Willis and the victims, and the two accused men leaving and returning several times, Simpson allegedly punched the male victim before punching the female victim in the face.
Willis was accused of also punching the same man in the face.
The pair allegedly fled and police were called, attending the scene to speak to the victims and witnesses and review CCTV footage.
Police caught up with Simpson and Willis in Market Street and informed them they were under arrest.
But as the officers were getting Simpson and Willis' side of the story, Simpson allegedly became increasingly agitated and aggressive, and started to argue.
When an officer tried to put handcuffs on him, it was alleged he started throwing punches but the officer managed to get him to the ground.
However, the officer and Simpson allegedly wrestled on the ground and in the process the officer suffered a scratch to his forehead.
While this was happening, Willis allegedly tried to run away but another officer grabbed hold of him.
It was alleged Willis violently resisted the officer.
Both declined an interview, but Simpson expressed remorse and concern for the officer who was scratched, while Willis was remorseful for punching the victim at the takeaway shop.
Simpson was charged with two counts of common assault and one count of assaulting an officer, while Willis copped charges of common assault and resisting arrest.
At court on Monday, police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin said the men had committed "unprovoked attacks on other members of the community".
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert said Simpson had spent so much time in custody he was institutionalised, but in recent months he had made progress and had found a private rental.
Ms Lambert said Simpson received regular medication shots for schizophrenia but had been lax in staying up-to-date with them recently.
The victims displayed a "degree of irrationality and bizarre behaviour" in the alleged incident, she said, but Simpson and Willis were sober and had tried to de-escalate the situation.
Ms Lambert expressed concern to the court about the level of force police used in arresting the pair, and questioned why there was no body-worn camera footage.
She told the court that Willis was assaulted during the arrest.
Ms Lambert said Simpson could abide by strict bail conditions that would almost amount to house arrest, while Willis could report to police daily and stick to a nightly curfew.
But Sergeant Biffin said Simpson was on bail and a community corrections order, and was not abiding by conditions to continue mental health treatment.
He was a risk to the community, she said, while Willis had finished a community corrections order for violence matters in March and had a recent arrest warrants.
Magistrate Greg Elks refused Simpson bail because he was not satisfied any conditions would protect the community nor ensure he would attend court.
But he granted Willis bail, with conditions that he report to police each day and not leave his home between 6pm and 6am.
The two accused men will return to court later this month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
