The forward pack is also one that can match it with any side in the league. Former Panther-turned Sharks skipper, Wade Graham will be looking to knock off his former sides when it comes finals time. The Sharks also have a favourable draw in the last four games of the season, coming up against Wests Tigers, the Sea Eagles, the Bulldogs and the Knights to round out the regular season so all things going well the side should go into finals with form on their side. It could be a real upset on the cards with many seeing Fitzgibbon's side as the team who will join Penrith in the big dance at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Can you see any other side in the decider this season Tim?

