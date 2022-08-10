Police are appealing for the public's assistance in an investigation into an alleged assault of a 21-year-old woman that occurred early on Tuesday morning.
Around 4.30am on Tuesday, August 9, police allege an assault occurred on Appin Road, Cataract, when the female driver was confronted by a man riding a bicycle, who reached through the open window and pulled her hair.
Advertisement
The incident involved the driver of a white Pantech truck that was parked on the side of the road.
The woman, who was not injured, drove away and contacted Wollongong police who have started an investigation into the incident.
The man has been described as aged in his late 30s or 40s, with a tanned complexion and moustache, about 175cm tall.
He was allegedly wearing a dark-coloured beanie, hooded jumper and pants at the time of the incident.
Police are calling for any witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
"The area in which this incident occurred is isolated, and Police are interested in speaking to any motorist who may have been in or near that vicinity at the time of this incident," police said.
Police believe a pedestrian or pushbike rider may have been involved or be able to provide more information.
Anyone with information should contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference numbers E-90404358 or 08/06.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.