Police are appealing for the public's assistance in an investigation into an alleged assault that occurred early on Tuesday morning.
Police allege that at about 4.30am on Tuesday August 9 an assault occurred on Appin Road, Cataract, near the Cataract Dam turnoff.
The incident involved the driver of a white Pantech truck that was parked on the side of the road.
Police are calling for any witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
"The area in which this incident occurred is isolated, and Police are interested in speaking to any motorist who may have been in or near that vicinity at the time of this incident," police said.
Police believe a pedestrian or pushbike rider may have been involved or be able to provide more information.
Anyone with information should contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference numbers E-90404358 or 08/06.
