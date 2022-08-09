Residents of Port Kembla may be able to see the blue and yellow sails of skydivers above their suburb for a week in September.
Wollongong Council has proposed to grant a short-term licence to Skydive Australia to land skydivers on the eastern side of the cricket oval in King George V Park from Saturday, September 17 to Monday, September 26.
Advertisement
The timing coincides with the UCI Road Cycling Championships.
Access to the main landing zone currently used by Skydive Australia at Stuart Park in North Wollongong will be only accessible by foot during the day for the week of the cycling event.
The move to Port Kembla comes as numerous businesses and residents re-assess their plans for the third week of September.
While some businesses contemplate closure, others are embracing the event and uncertainty, offering pop up stalls and even an all-out festival in the case of the Fraternity Club.
Port Kembla resident and president of the Port Kembla Cricket Club Jason Ralston said with the cricket season yet to start, using the oval would have a limited impact on the club.
"I've got no issues with it," he said.
Reactions to the proposal were mixed online, with some residents in a Port Kembla Facebook group welcoming the move while others raised concerns about safety.
Mr Ralston said with more events and attractions coming to Port Kembla, as long as changes had a positive impact on the community, he was supportive of the move.
"Things that benefit the community and the community can get involved and are accessible to all would be great for the area."
Skydive Australia was contacted for comment.
Submissions on the temporary lease at King George V Park are open until Tuesday August 30.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.