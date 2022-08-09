Illawarra have added a key piece to its back court, bringing experienced NBA point guard Justin Robinson to Wollongong.
The 24-year-old Virginia Tech alum has spent time with five NBA franchises since signing as an un-drafted free agent with the Wizards in 2019.
Robinson turned out for four NBA teams last season, signing a two-way contract with Milwaukee, and 10-day contracts with Oklahoma City, Sacramento and Detroit.
He most recently played for Utah in the NBA Summer League, while he averaged 15 points and six assists and 40 per cent from deep in his most recent G League season with Delaware.
"I feel the NBL is a great league and is now becoming more global," Robinson said.
"The league itself will allow me to continue to showcase who I am on and off the court.
"Illawarra has been right on the doorstep of winning an NBL championship the last couple of years and my goal is to add to the winning culture.
"Coach (Jacob) Jackomas has something special brewing and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Robinson joins import swingman George King and franchise star Tyler Harvey in Wollongong, with one domestic spot remaining on the foundation clubs roster.
A genuine two-way guard, Jackomas said Virginia Tech's all-time assists leader will ease the burden Harvey as a facilitator while also shouldering a scoring load.
"Justin is a great ball defender, key facilitator and most importantly a scorer," Jackomas said.
"We're excited for the dynamic point guard to join our back court and believe he will complement Tyler Harvey, making them a formidable duo."
Robinson joins Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Daniel Grida, Alex Mudronja, Akoldah Gak, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Deng Deng, Lachlan Dent and Mangok Mathiang on the Hawks roster.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
