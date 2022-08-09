Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'I'm excited to be a part of it': Hawks sign NBA point guard Justin Robinson for upcoming NBL season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASS: Experienced NBA guard Justin Robinson has signed with Illawarra for the upcoming NBL season. Picture: Getty Images

Illawarra have added a key piece to its back court, bringing experienced NBA point guard Justin Robinson to Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.