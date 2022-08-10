Bushrangers, UFOs, robberies: 200 years of Bargo detailed

If you've got something to share about the history of Bargo, Marjo Hallowell wants to know it.
The Bargo history buff is putting together a book to mark 200 years since the first land grants were awarded in the township.
It's a massive project, and one that Ms Hallowell - a retired journalist - has been working on for "years and years".
"I didn't realise it was going to be such a mammoth task," she said. "I thought I'd be flat out filling 200 pages - there's a little bit more now.
"The thing I'm finding with my research is that it's really hard to find out what happened, because there's not been a big book on Bargo before.
"Other towns have had books written about them but poor old Bargo has been neglected.
"I could keep researching this for another 20 years."
Ms Hallowell said sought out old press clippings, books, and anecdotes, with great help from the Picton Historical and Family History Society and the Wollondilly Heritage Centre at The Oaks.
She says the book, which will be called Bargo - Two Hundred Years in the Making, will chart the town from its earliest days until more recent times. That's why she's calling on the community to share anything they think will help round out the picture of Bargo's history.
"One of the things I didn't realise until I started on this journey was much much agriculture and farming there was in the area," Ms Hallowell said.
"There was poultry, dairy, they even had wattle farming. So I'm basically looking for any of the earlier business, things from the 40s and 50s especially - any information they have.
"And I'm absolutely looking for photos as well. One of the things I'm trying to achieve is as much community involvement as possible."
Ms Hallowell has set a deadline of September 1 for receiving information to go into the book - so anyone with something to share needs to get in touch as soon as possible.
The author said there'd be plenty of interesting incidents to read about when the book was complete.
"There was a UFO sighting in Bargo in the 60s," Ms Hallowell said.
"I'm still not sure where I'll file that one yet. Maybe the transport chapter?
"There were bushrangers and all that sort of stuff around here. These bushrangers were being transported from Berrima to Darlinghurst and they decided they'd try to escape their custodians.
"They shot one of the policemen, who was their escort.
"There was a train robbery in Yanderra, where they blew up the railway's pay carriage. Three guards were killed. It didn't get reported on as much as it could have been because it was the same day that Pearl Harbor was bombed."
The book is due to be launched in November. All profits will go back into the local community. Ms Hallowell is seeking sponsorship to help cover the printing costs.
Get in touch with Marjo Hallowell by emailing marjofrombargo@gmail.com
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
