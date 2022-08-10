"I think for these girls in particular in the under 16s, it is their first opportunity to be part of what we call our state squads. They would have previously been part of the Illawarra Zone Academy down there which is the best local girls. With this program they get access to the best facilities Cricket NSW has to offer. If they make the final squad they will get their first opportunity to represent NSW in a competition. They would have represented Illawarra already but this will be a chance to represent the state in the first of what will hopefully be many times."