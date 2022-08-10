Illawarra Mercury
Three local cricketers have been selected for U-16 NSW Country State Squad

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:25am
Excited: Young Keisha Baldwin will get to test her skills along with the best players in the state. Picture: Adam McLean

Three girls, two from the Illawarra and one from the Highlands, have been selected for Cricket NSW's girls U-16 Country State Squad to compete at the National Championships in January.

