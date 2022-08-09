One of the A-League Women's greatest ever players is sticking around a bit longer, after Michelle Heyman inked a fresh deal with Canberra United.
The club announced on Wednesday morning that the Shellharbour talent would remain in green until at least the end of the 2023/24 season after signing a new two-year contract.
Heyman is the league's all-time leading scorer, having scored 82 goals during her 141-match career. The former Illawarra Stingrays player joins current Stingrays defender Hayley Taylor-Young in recommitting to the Canberra club ahead of their next campaign.
As part of the deal, Heyman will also become Capital Football's football ambassador, where she will play a role in promoting and growing the sport within the ACT.
"I am absolutely thrilled to sign a new two-year contract with Canberra United. It's no secret that I love being part of the club here in Canberra and that I have enjoyed many happy memories playing in the famous green shirt," the former Matildas star, 34, said.
"With Njegosh [Popovich] being named head coach, and the addition of his coaching staff and some excellent young signings, it was an easy decision for me to commit to the club for the next two seasons.
"I am excited by the direction that the club is taking and can't wait to get started."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
