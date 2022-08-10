Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Commercial Hotel Port Kembla proprietor Gordon Despotovski who spat in woman's face will serve sentence in community

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sentenced: Gordon Despotovski, the proprietor of Port Kembla's Commercial Hotel, leaving Wollongong Local Court in June last year. Picture: file.

A judge has warned an Illawarra publican there is "no excuse for men to exercise control over vulnerable women" after he spat in his ex-partner's face during a "serious assault" last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.