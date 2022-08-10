The return to a traditional men's pennants competition in Zone 16 begins this Saturday, with 60 teams to feature in four divisions in a seven-week season.
The Illawarra competition gives locals clubs the chance to enjoy pennant bowls as a men's only competition after a couple of years of ladies joining the Zone 16 open gender format.
Next year, as part of the July-June 2022-23 calendar, the Zone Open Gender Pennants will return in its normal format of seven grades chasing a zone flag and the right to play at the State Finals. But before next year's pennants, bowlers can enjoy a new competition with four divisions, including a top grade Division One, which was open to all bowlers.
Full season draws for all four divisions are on the Zone 16 website with round one on Saturday. The eight-team Division One features two Figtree Sports sides plus Corrimal, Albion Park, Woonona, Warilla, Kiama and Towradgi Park, with a top four playoff format.
Division Two has 14 teams split into two sections, with Division Three having two sections of eight teams. The top two sides in each section in Divisions Two and Three advance to the playoffs.
Division Four features Grades Six and Seven bowlers according to the last pennant gradings and has 22 teams in three sections. The section winner qualify for a round-robin playoff. The final round in all divisions is scheduled for September 24, though a spare weekend of October 8-9 has been set aside should the season be disrupted by weather or even the UCI Road World Cycling Championships to be held across Wollongong in mid-September.
The champion Illawarra team in each division, plus champs from a separate Illawarra women's pennants competition, are eligible to play in the Men's and Women's State Finals in mid-November.
While some Zone 16 clubs are treating the new men's pennants comp as a warm-up to next year's Open Gender pennants, it's still a welcome addition to the calendar and gives bowlers an opportunity to play competitively in what is usually the off-season. And what is clear from the entry list is a changing of the guard regarding the popularity and opportunities to play bowls across the region.
A decade ago, Dapto Citizens would have led all clubs in team nominations, but in the new men's competition, Figtree Sports boast eight teams - the largest contingent in Zone 16.
Warilla again have strong numbers with seven teams, while Windang and Dapto Citizens have nominated five teams each. Gerringong, Jamberoo, Scarborough-Wombarra and Fairy Meadow Bowling Clubs have one team in the new competition.
Shoalhaven Heads, who joined Zone 16 from Zone Seven a few years ago wanting to play in a stronger competition, have returned to Zone Seven.
Towradgi's Shane Pascoe is undaunted by the toughest of draws, while a host of other Illawarra stars will be chasing one of the biggest titles of the year in the Men's and Women's Australian Indoor Singles at Club Tweed.
The tournament begins next Monday and, following its cancellation last year, the men's and women's field has doubled to 64 bowlers with double the prize money. The format is sets-based knockout Singles with seven Illawarra bowlers having qualified for the main draw.
Shane Pascoe drew the toughest marble in facing Australian star Aron Sherriff, but told this column recently that no matter Sherriff's stature, he would focus on his own play and hopes to pull off an upset.
All Illawarra bowlers came through tough qualifying, with Pascoe keen to show he belongs in the elite company with the sets-based format, making upsets a real possibility. Aside from Pascoe the rest of the Illawarra contingent drew reasonably well. Figtree recruit Steve Sprod will meet West Australian Brad Gillingham, while Sprod's clubmate Matthew Miles takes on Darwin's Ian Smith for a place in round two.
Corey Wedlock returns from the Commonwealth Games to face Victorian Mathew O'Brien, while his Jackaroos teammate Aaron Teys - the 2018 Men's Indoor champion - faces Christopher O'Neill (Macquarie Club) first-up.
In the women's draw, former Figtree member Vikki Wilson faces Taren Point's Kim Brough in round one, while Figtree's Scottish international Kay Moran meets Darwin's Jen Sullivan. The women's field has more state and national bowlers than the men's draw.
The opening round is next Monday or Tuesday, with the finals on Friday, August 19.
Warilla-based Northern Ireland international Gary Kelly clinched silver in men's singles at the Commonwealth Games, while Goulburn star Ellen Ryan won two gold medals in a coming-of-age performance.
Ryan, 25, earned Australia's first Women's Singles Games gold medal with a gutsy 21-17 victory over Guernsey's Lucy Beere in the final. Ryan then capped off a tremendous Games debut by partnering best friend Kristina Krstic to rally from 11-2 down against England in the Women's Pairs decider to triumph 19-18.
Meanwhile, Australian resident Kelly's magnificent unbeaten run in Men's Singles was only ended by a brilliant display from 2018 Games Singles gold medallist, Australia's Aaron Wilson in the final. Kelly won bronze in singles at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and will be inspired for the 2026 Games in regional Victoria to claim gold and make it a full set of medals.
Kelly's silver medal display in Birmingham confirmed he is among the world's best players.
