Aleksandar Miceski has been sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order for his role in a joint robbery in Mangerton in 2021.
The 29-year-old, from Mount Saint Thomas, was found guilty of accessory after the fact, to stealing a motor vehicle, in an armed robbery on September 8, in a drug deal gone wrong.
A man organised for he, Miceski and a third man to rob the victim of his Mercedes car after the victim allegedly sold him salt or sugar instead of methamphetamine.
A knife was produced during the ordeal, the victim told police, describing the blade as 10-15cm long.
Miceski participated in the robbery at the direction of the main organiser and was responsible for driving the vehicle away from the Mangerton address after the trio had seized it.
"Although the accused person Miceski appears to not know the victim personally, he is aware of the reasons for the attack and is clearly a willing participant, albeit under instruction," the court documents said.
The court heard Miceski had an acquired brain injury from a motor vehicle accident as a child and struggled to understand right from wrong.
Miceski admitted he had used drugs on the night of robbery, including methamphetamine, because it calmed him down.
"I was with Sash because I bumped into him. This is one of those times where I caught up with him quickly. And he had a taxi driver with him and I asked him, I said: 'Do you have $20 to catch a taxi home because I was stuck in town and he said, no, but jump in a taxi with me, come with me I've got to go to Mangerton quickly and after Mangerton I can drop you off at yours'."
Miceski, denied knowing the car belonged to the victim.
"I'm that stupid I'm thinking no way is he going to steal the car - he's going to give the car back to him, he's going to return it".
Judge Andrew Haesler, said Miceski had already served four months behind bars and had no desire to return to prison.
He said with the help of his family, and if he did not return to illicit drug use, Meceski could return to a normal life in the community.
Miceski was sentenced to a 12-month supervised community corrections order, including ongoing engagement with drug and alcohol programs.
