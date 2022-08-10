Take a photo when the moon is closest to the horizon. This is when the moon looks the largest, in a phenomenon called 'the moon illusion'.

Capture something in the foreground. This will give it scale or perspective. It could be a mountain, a tree, a building, or a person.



A long telephoto lens does wonders. Using a 400mm lens or larger can help you amplify the perspective.

An app can help. There are apps that can predict where the moon will be in the sky. These can help when you want compose a photo in advance.