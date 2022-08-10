A 'Sturgeon' supermoon will light up our skies on Thursday, and photographers say it's a great time to get out the camera kit (or smart phone) and angle it up to the sky.
The 'Sturgeon' supermoon - as it's referred to in the US Farmer's Almanac - will appear about 37 per cent brighter than a 'mini moon', experts say, and while our eyes aren't keen enough to pick the difference, it can show up brilliantly behind the lens of a camera.
Advertisement
University of Southern Queensland astrophysics Professor Jonti Horner said the term 'supermoon' is quite new, coined by an astrologer, not an astronomer.
"It's a recently coined phrase, a shorthand for saying the moon is full, but at a time when the moon is closer to us than average," Professor Horner said.
For those interested in a longer-term project, Professor Horner said taking a photo of the supermoon and comparing it to the 'minimoon' in December can be an interesting experiment to compare the size.
"Photograph them at the same exposure, with the same lens, set up and height above the horizon," he said.
For an easy full moon picture, hold your phone up to the lens of a telescope or binoculars, he said.
To the untrained and unaided eye, the supermoon doesn't look too different to a regular full moon, Monash University Associate Professor Michael Brown said.
"It's a good opportunity to look up and appreciate the full moon for what it is," Professor Brown said.
"You can see the dark patches, which are basalt plains, you can imagine it like another world - it has its own mountains and valleys," he said.
The August moon on Thursday has also been referred to as the 'Sturgeon supermoon', Professor Horner said. That was an American term that comes from the United States Farmer's Almanac and has only recently been used in Australia. The terms are hyperlocal to the United States and reportedly based on various Native American cultures, he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.