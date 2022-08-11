Tax cuts should be spent on aged care. Letters, August 12, 2022

The rate of deaths in aged care at the moment from COVID is more than tragic. It was reported just recently that 1050 elderly have died in aged care in the last eight weeks. This is apparently after restrictions were eased in nursing homes. This appears to be more than at any other time under COVID.
Our aged care system was set up to fail, particularly where private organisations put profit before people. Both major parties have watched its decline over two decades.
Advertisement
The $16 billion in tax cuts to the wealthy ($10,000 per year per wealthy individual), must be stopped - and that money must go to aged care. A public aged care system if either major party wants to permanently fix it!
Bob Patrech, Fed. Secretary, Seniors United Part of Australia
Congratulations to the Workshop Theatre on their 70th anniversary. My first experience of Shakespeare was performed not on stage, but in a classroom at Corrimal High in 1954. My first English teacher was Vince Rees, an early member of the Workshop Theatre. He introduced my class to Shakespeare with a one-man performance of the play scene from Midsummer Night's Dream, using gestures and character voices and darting from one side of the room to the other.
Over the years I have enjoyed many productions, not only Shakespeare, by many companies but none has stayed in my mind as much as that first Midsummer Night's Dream. Thank you, Mr. Rees and thank you Workshop Theatre.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
Every wooden power pole was once a significant hardwood tree in a forest. No-one expects 1930s technology in today's business models, but coal-fired power stations with miles of wires are exactly that. But where do you put atomic power waste? Not in Wollongong please.
I'm grateful that sensible citizens in the northern suburbs are looking for self-sufficient power models. Solar power is free, clean and available. To quote the once mighty band The Master's Apprentices, "Think About Tomorrow Today."
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Thanks to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the help from the Green's Adam Bandt, Australia will become a nation of virtue-signallers par excellence, as the job destroying gesture will not make a jot of difference to the Earth's climate. Increasing electric vehicles to 20 per cent of the car market will drain even more power from the grid, because we will have more unreliable baseload power. The obvious answer is nuclear power, which despite being clean and green is angrily opposed by green-Marxists.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.