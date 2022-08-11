Tax cuts should be spent on aged care. Letters, August 12, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Tax cuts should be spent on aged care. Letters to the Editor, August 12, 2022

August 11 2022 - 6:00pm
The rate of deaths in aged care at the moment from COVID is more than tragic. It was reported just recently that 1050 elderly have died in aged care in the last eight weeks. This is apparently after restrictions were eased in nursing homes. This appears to be more than at any other time under COVID.

