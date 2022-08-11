Tax cuts should be spent on aged care. Letters, August 12, 2022

Thanks to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the help from the Green's Adam Bandt, Australia will become a nation of virtue-signallers par excellence, as the job destroying gesture will not make a jot of difference to the Earth's climate. Increasing electric vehicles to 20 per cent of the car market will drain even more power from the grid, because we will have more unreliable baseload power. The obvious answer is nuclear power, which despite being clean and green is angrily opposed by green-Marxists.