Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Surfer wins national title on self-made board, held together by Araldite and duct tape

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A South Coast surf instructor has claimed his first national title on a self-made surfboard held together by Araldite and duct tape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.