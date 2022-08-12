Will the Illawarra's appetite for burgers ever be sated? When do new burger places become too many? Never, we say!
Australians go bonkers for burgers perhaps more than any dish. Openings of new hamburger chains are met with excitement, social media goes off and long queues form - see Five Guys, Carl's Jr, even Neil Perry, who left his Rockpool fine diner and went to get his hands dirty at Burger Project in Sydney (and probably multiplied his income).
As our burger tastes have evolved we've gone well past the pickle-or-no-pickle debate. Let's start with the meat, which is paramount. Do we favour layered double patties or one thick slab, cooked through or medium-pink, minced coarsely or fine, with a low fat ratio or something juicier - and what cuts of meat are preferred? Is Wagyu any good when it's minced?
If it's beef, do we want a regular burger or smash style? Smash is where the meat patty is smashed down on the hotplate while cooking, creating more surface area and therefore more room for the Maillard reaction (put simply, this means browning or caramelising the meat for more flavour).
Beyond beef, all of Wollongong's best places also do a roaring trade in chicken burgers, and everywhere worth their salt needs vegetarian options too - or several. Not the old defrosted potato/pea/corn slab that passed for a vege burger for decades. We're talking about a proper plant-based burger with no compromise on flavour.
Next, a bun - how much bread is too much? Do we want brioche or is that a bit too sweet when combined with sauces? Toasted or fresh? And these a gluten-free choice is expected.
Then there's sauce - how much is enough? Mayonnaise and tomato sauce? Does the bright yellow American mustard have a place? Your own onion relish? Or the pale orange burger sauce that's a pretty close knock-off of you-know-who's to remind us of burger bliss from childhood?
Can you make friends with salad? Mustard is not a vegetable and a slice of gherkin doesn't cut it as our tastes grow healthier in recent years. Lettuce is fine, tomato if you must, some also love the beetroot which will usually bring along an "Aussie burger" tag. And who persists with large chunks of raw onion?
Many children have grown up without knowing what "the lot" means. Do we still want egg, bacon, pineapple, all those guys getting involved? Or have we gravitated further towards the Americana-style traditional burger with a minimum of accompaniments?
Given the rise of these simpler burgers in recent years, this list will skew that way.
Here's where to find them in the Illawarra. You'll certainly have your opinions - let us know in the comments.
Five Barrels Brewing, Keira St Wollongong
Go for the craft beer but stay a little longer for the burgers. Made in a truck out front, these bad boys get beer tasters talking. Decent value with the burgers between $12 (cheeseburger) and $24 (Barrel, has patties of beef beef and spinach and cheese, plus has brown). Trust a brewer to handle their ingredients with patience and respect. Could well be the Illawarra's best burger - online reviews seem to agree.
Calling card: Innovation
Go to: Can't separate the beef and blue cheese, or crunchy prawn burger ($15).
Joe's Milkbar, Albion Park Shopping Village
Someone has been to America and brought back some burger knowledge, says one of the reviewers among the loads of glowing praise heaped upon Joe's online. Burgers cooked smash-style brings out the maximum flavour from the beef, which you can layer up and up. The Nashboy (Nashville style fried) leads a selection of six (6!) chicken burgers, while a decent pricing system won't break the bank.
Calling card: Double beef, smashed
Go to: Americano (double everything, $15)
Papi's, Thirroul
On-trend dude food diner in the shape of a dark and dingy dive bar. Was once named "second best burger" in the 2515 postcode and has made a motto of it, daring anyone to find one better. Smash style patties, American cheese, pickled vegetables, classic "n" sides like mash'n'gravy, mac'n'cheese. Great flavour and hugely popular in Thirroul. These guys went with their instincts and it works. Just quietly, $2 for extra ketchup on a $20 burger (online) ... must be some fancy sauce.
Calling card: Perfectly dishevelled
Go to: Roadhouse Cheesy ($20, with chips)
His Boy Elroy, Keira St Wollongong
The leader and for years the brightest star of the revived Wollongong burger scene. Always enjoys a loyal following with a great bustling atmosphere, tap beers, basketball on the big screen and community events. The menu has specials with recent innovations including Korean chicken and a Spam burger (yep). Are their burgers still the best? Happy hour from 4.30-6pm every day will give you stacks of people who say "yes!".
Calling card: Local heroes
Go to: Heisenberger (southern fried chicken, blue cheese sauce, $20).
Sneaky Burger, Princes Hwy, Albion Park Rail
New-school American burger pushed to the max. Serving out of a service station truck stop, Sneakys prides itself on messy, melty, saucy, fatty burgers that can be a challenge to wrap your lips around. Huge range starting at $8.50 for a basic cheeseburger to $16 for the "fat sanchez", plus a major side dish selection. Serves a "holy trinity" burger that with beef, fried chicken and maple bacon, won't have a lot of religions recommending it.
Calling card: Bless the mess
Go to: Sneaky Signature double beef burger ($14).
Oh Dang! Windang Rd Windang
Everything's in balance at this groovy spot by the bridge at Windang, started by a mother-son duo with focus on espresso, but also with a passion for burgers - and some live music on the weekend. With burgers that are clean, not overdone, each thing they do they do well. The range covers the classic and the novel - a burger with haloumi and avocado on an "activated charcoal" bun.
Calling card: Good deeds, done well
Go to: Our Windang correspondent is so completely unable to choose between the cheeseburger ($11), and the southern fried chicken burger ($15) that he and his partner order them both, cut them in half and go halves.
Fatman's Burgers and Grill, Warrawong Plaza
One of the tastiest burgers in the Illawarra, among some good company in the refurbished - and underrated - Plaza food court. These burgers are made with precision, carrying great flavour on the meat from the flame grill, and there are plenty of options to choose from. Not as large as some. Halal.
Calling card: Flavour
Go to: Big Daddy double beef burger ($18)
Jimmy's Burger Bar, Crown St Wollongong
Simple, classic American diner flavours on the way from pub to stadium or the other way round. Jimmy has left but they say the menu remains the same, with great buns and generous servings for very decent prices. You know when the menu doesn't have just the burger you want? Not a problem with the wide range here. Strictly casual, and a favourite with the kids.
Calling card: Classic
Go to: Cheeseburger Deluxe, $11.50
Grill'd
Burst onto the scene when Wollongong Central opened, representing the new city: healthier, slick, attractive. Has maintained a crowd in the years since but but perhaps not the crazed fandom some burgers provoke. A wide range includes a choice of buns, grass-fed beef, and 10 chicken burgers which carry the tick from the RSPCA - plus a gobsmacking 13 vegetarian burgers.
Calling card: Less fat, meat-free choices
Go to: Caesar's Palace (that salad on a burger, $14.50)
Bourke St Burgers, Wollongong
Sunny spot near North Beach serves beers and burgers to the barefooted with a light, breezy decor and menu which walks the line between healthy salad and fish, and full-fat burgers and cheesy fried sides. The burger lineup includes jackfruit, Korean pork and even the $36 monster "Insta Burger" which is a stack of three burgers designed as a challenge. At the other end of the health spectrum is a chicken "burger" that comes with a "bun" made of lettuce.
Calling card: Mod
Go to: G'day Gus, Angus beef, includes beetroot (hence the G'day), $14.60
Fishnets, Towradgi
Any Wollongong hamburger list needs to mention Fishnets and if we didn't we'd soon hear about it. This Towradgi favourite is an old-school fish and chip shop with old-school burgers and old-school prices too (deluxe cheese burger $7). Gained a dedicated following with the sheer size of some of the burgers, which can quite easily feed two people if they're not huge eaters.
Calling card: Value
Go to: Almighty (the lot), $11
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
