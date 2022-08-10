The smell of fresh sourdough, mudcakes, and pastries flowed through Wollongong TAFE as bakers from across NSW competed in the region's first annual baking show since the pandemic.
There were entries from 56 bakeries, with a total of 275 pieces of tasty creations on display, which were judged by Baking Association of Australia members.
There were 31 categories, with Illawarra and South Coast bakers taking home the cake by placing first in 16 of them.
Kiama's Parfait Patisserie cleaned up, winning first place in many of the sweet treat categories including danish pastries, sweet pies, fruit flan and the classic mud cake.
Baker Damien Wrong of Parfait Patisserie also took out two major categories of Champion Cake/Pastry of the Show and Most Successful Cake Exhibitor.
The show also gave apprentices and young bakers an opportunity to compete against others in the industry.
Stephen Mancell, who was the driving force behind getting the show up and running in Wollongong in the 90s, was impressed by the young talent.
"The stuff produced by Parfait Patisserie in Kiama today are some of the highest quality I have seen come through in recent years," Mr Mancell said.
Further south, Nowra's BakeHouse Delights placed first the Savoury Bread, 450gram Vienna loaf and Five Strand Plait category.
TAFE NSW Wollongong teacher and multi-award-winning pastry chef, Herve Boutin, was delighted to see bakers gather for the much-loved competition once again.
"There's hundreds of entries today which is excellent for the region, it means the industry is keen to participate and lift the standards even higher," Mr Boutin said.
Entries were judged on their physical presentation, texture, smell and most importantly - taste.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
