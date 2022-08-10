Calderwood golf course cut in half by caravan park plan

The Calderwood Valley Golf Course will lose nine holes if a caravan park with hundreds of sites is built there.
Shellharbour City Council has received a development application from Ingenia Communities to build an "over 55s residential lifestyle community" made up of 284 long-term sites and two short-term sites.
The construction would take out a substantial chunk of the golf course, necessitating its reduction in size from an 18-hole golf course to a nine-hole course.
It is proposed the golf course would remain open to the general public.
"The masterplan promotes quality and independent living to foster a sense of connection and belonging for residents," the application stated.
"It identifies the clubhouse precinct in a central part of the site taking advantage of the escarpment views to the north-west and the existing golf course to the east."
The application also noted that there is already a development consent for the site for the construction of an 88-room hotel, issued in 2017 and which remained valid.
The proponent has consented to surrender this consent should the caravan park be approved.
As well as the golf course, within the 286-dwelling site there are other recreational facilities such as a bowling green, pickle ball courts and swimming pools.
During a feedback forum that included local community groups, there were concerns expressed about the project.
"Stakeholder identity with their rural amenity and sense of place, (including the presence of the 18-hole Calderwood Valley Golf Course) was quite strong, with most participants being long-term residents of the area," the application's Statement of Environmental Effects said.
"Despite the project's design incorporating the natural features of the surrounding environment and the existing golf course, there was concern that a change in rural amenity and visual outlook may occur and that the project may conflict with the current visual amenity of the area eg farming/agriculture."
The application is on public exhibition until September 9.
