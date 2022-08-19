Stunning house and flat in Mount Keira

Feature Property
Bed 7 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Perfectly positioned in a quiet and established leafy suburb boasting impressive mountain and water views.
Set on a private, yet generous size 757sqm of land, this modern yet contemporary and generous-sized family home has a plethora of accommodation.
This is a fantastic opportunity for the growing family, in-laws and teenagers or for investment.
With an abundance of natural light, the home offers multiple indoor living areas spread over two levels, with open plan living and dining areas, rumpus, library/study and/or private home office with a bathroom.
The premium quality poly kitchen has stone benchtops, glass splashbacks, gas and stainless-steel appliances, tile flooring, carpet and polished floors all through-out.
Entertain all year round in complete privacy along with an integrated indoor/outdoor alfresco patio area.
Enjoy the well-appointed bathrooms and internal laundries.
There is a bonus near-new modern free-standing spacious two bedroom self-contained flat with BIW, cosy open plan living areas, sleek kitchen, air-conditioning, and private balcony with city and water views.
There is also extensive under storage, workshop/cellar and utility area.
A sought-after city fringe property complete with a low maintenance, child and pet friendly yard.
