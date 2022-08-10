"A phenomenal player': Well-travelled Robinson the perfect fit for Illawarra

They were a little late to the recruitment party but Illawarra president Mat Campbell feels the Hawks have found the perfect back-court piece in import guard Justin Robinson.
Having emerged from a self-described "holding pattern" as the club awaited a call on now departed big man Duop Reath's future, the Hawks have locked in Robinson and swingman George King ahead of the upcoming season.
Having played with four different NBA clubs last season, Robinson in particular seemed out of reach before inking the deal that will see him form a dynamic back-court pairing with Tyler Harvey for whom the club has had issues finding a consistent complement.
"He ticked a lot of boxes we were trying to achieve from the style of play that Jacob (Jackomas) likes to play, which is the Goorjian style of defence creating offensive opportunities, and the ability to knock down open shots and put some heat on the rim," Campbell said.
"He's the all-time assists leader at Virginia Tech which is a great school with great players around him that he was able to find in that system. It's a great defensive school so he has great defensive fundamentals which is why he's lasted in the NBA up to now.
"We've got to be able to release the pressure on Tyler to score points night in, night out. He shoots the ball at a good consistent clip so you can't go under him at any stage and on the back of Duop leaving we really needed someone who can create opportunities for Sam Froling and Mangok [Mathiang] and give us a bit more scoring punch out of the bigger guys, as well as finding our shooters in Tyler, George King and Dan Grida."
The 24-year-old has spent time with five NBA franchises since signing as an un-drafted free agent with the Wizards in 2019 and played with four NBA teams last season, signing a two-way contract with Milwaukee, and 10-day contracts with Oklahoma City, Sacramento and Detroit.
He most recently played for Utah in the NBA Summer League, while he averaged 15 points and six assists and 40 per cent from deep in his most recent G League season with Delaware. Campbell said being so well-travelled illustrates the Virginia native's ability to quickly adapt to different systems and cultures
"He's a 6 ft 1 point guard and there's not many of them in the NBA these days," Campbell said.
"The league's gone a lot bigger in that guard rotation but he still finds teams and opportunities to stay in the league. Obviously this year he's coming to us for that reason as well because we feel the NBL is definitely the best pathway back to the NBA.
"I think the the biggest thing with the two imports we've signed, in particular Justin Robinson, is they they still want to improve their game. [Robinson] wants to get back into the NBA and it's really exciting to have some like that on that same trajectory as our younger guys.
"Sam Froling's an emerging leader for us and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk is coming into the team after a great year with the Kings as a starter. He's had consistent Boomers campaign and it's important we add some people around them who are of good character, but who also want to continue to work hard and get better."
Robinson made no secret of his ambitions to bring a long-awaited second championship to Wollongong.
"I feel the NBL is a great league and is now becoming more global," Robinson said.
"The league itself will allow me to continue to showcase who I am on and off the court. Illawarra has been right on the doorstep of winning an NBL championship the last couple of years and my goal is to add to the winning culture.
"Coach (Jacob) Jackomas has something special brewing and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Robinson joins import swingman King and franchise star Tyler Harvey in Wollongong, with one domestic spot remaining on the foundation clubs roster alongside Froling, Grida, Mathiang, Swaka Lo Buluk, Alex Mudronja, Akoldah Gak, Deng Deng and Lachlan Dent on the Hawks roster.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
