Hot Property Illawarra: What $700k will buy you in the region right now

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Advertisement
This week's top stories include an investigation into what $700,000 will buy you throughout the region, a home that sold at auction after an incredible 128 bids, and a Bulli property that's a surfer's paradise.
Property prices are cooling but $700,000 remains the entry point for most first homebuyers in the Illawarra, according to a new report.
Property valuation and advisory company Herron Todd White has looked at what $700,000 will purchase in various locations across Australia.
Region director Chris McKenna said while the residential market in the Illawarra has flattened in recent months, there are still "major limitations" on what can be purchased for that amount.
At the high end of the market, a Bulli property located near a beloved surf break reportedly has record-breaking potential.
The home at 24 Point Street is due to be auctioned on September 3.
There is currently no price guide, but agents say the listing was expected to exceed the $5 million-plus record price paid for a home in the suburb earlier this year.
We take a tour of this impressive property.
Also, looking for a weekend getaway, or even a full-time change of scenery?
This week we've profiled three eye-catching South Coast properties we'd like to call home.
Read more here.
Meanwhile, in this week's auction wrap-up, a Woonona home has sold for more than $250,000 above reserve, after in excess of 120 bids were lodged during an "intense" 45-minute auction.
"I've been in real estate 25 years, and that's as many bids as I've encountered," the selling agent said.
Lastly, an acreage property with ties to Illawarra's coal mining history recently sold under the hammer for more than $3 million.
However, the rapidly changing nature of the market meant the property fetched $200,000 below the initial guide in order to meet the market.
Advertisement
The property sold for $3.3 million.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Check out the Real Estate View Property Liftout E-edition here.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.