Oak Flats Men's Shed providing space to connect

Tony Ashton has worked with his hands for his whole life.
Since retiring from his career working in maintenance in textile factories, however, his passion for using tools and machines has been limited as there's not enough room in his unit for a workshop.
Instead, Mr Ashton now has access to an entire shed of tools and materials at the Southern Illawarra Men's Shed in Oak Flats.
"Now I've got all the equipment I need to do anything I want here," he said.
Mr Ashton's latest project at the Men's Shed is creating holders for canasta cards, but in the main he has been building workbenches and shelving for the shed.
The work of Mr Ashton and more than 30 other shed members has become just a bit easier after insulation was installed in the roof and the western wall, thanks to a federal government grant.
The shed in Oak Flats was originally supported with access to a building owned by aged care provider Warrigal, along with funding from the NSW government.
With the insulation now installed, Mr Ashton said the shed could not only support more projects, but provide a valuable space for men to connect.
"They've got a place to come and have coffee, it's the social side of this."
Mr Ashton said he struck up a friendship with the man who provides accounting services for the group, and has trained him up to use machines including lathes.
"He loves it now and knows what to do. I don't know whether he's ever gonna get spare time, but he can now make some things himself."
As the membership grows, Mr Ashton said the work in the shed would be supported by fees and regular sausage sizzles, but the Diy spirit would remain.
"People bring in items, sometimes a chair, that's broken or something of sentimental value they want repaired. We even got a rooster weathervane over there."
