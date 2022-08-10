Why education authorities opted for remote learning during Wollongong bike races

As reaction continues to swirl after the revelation some schools will return to remote learning during the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, education leaders have shared the two factors which took priority in decision-making.
Safety and continuity of education were prioritised when responding to the UCI event in Wollongong, the NSW Department of Education says.
Road closures and inaccessibility led to the decision that seven schools would learn from home from September 18 to 25, Wollongong Director of Educational Leadership David Lamb said.
"Every effort was made to explore alternatives," Mr Lamb said.
The pandemic has proven schools have fine-tuned online learning, he said.
"Year 12 students will not be impacted - schools have made provisions, reorganised and timetabled events before or after this week.
"This final week of Term 3 is important to students, families and staff.
"Students will not miss out and will be supported by their teachers online as they prepare for the HSC."
Mr Lamb said the needs of students and staff were uppermost in all discussions with government agencies, Wollongong City Council and the race organisers.
Thousand of parents were informed on Tuesday afternoon that students and teachers would need to stay home between September 19-23, due to the restricted access to a "significant number of roads in central Wollongong".
The affected schools are Keira, Smith's Hill and Wollongong High Schools, and Wollongong, Mount Ousley, Pleasant Heights public schools, as well as Parameadows School for Specific Purposes.
Support units attached to Wollongong and Figtree High Schools will also close.
An additional 12 schools near the bike race routes will remain operational, and will be advised of road closures and alternative routes to and from schools.
The 12 schools are Balgownie, Coniston, Fairy Meadow, Gwynneville, Keiraville, Lindsay Park, Mount Keira, Mount St Thomas, Nareena Hills, Towradgi and Wollongong West Public Schools, as well as the Illawarra Hospital School.
