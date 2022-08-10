Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man in critical condition after car crashes into tree on M1 near Berkeley

Updated August 11 2022 - 11:07pm, first published August 10 2022 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The accident closed the northbound lanes on the M1.

A 23-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after his car smashed into a tree on the M1 Princes Motorway at Berkeley earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.