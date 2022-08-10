A 23-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after his car smashed into a tree on the M1 Princes Motorway at Berkeley earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the motorway, between Northcliffe Drive and Five Islands Road, about 9pm on Wednesday.
Police have been told a black Subaru Forrester was traveling north when it left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant was trapped as a result.
Witnesses stopped to help, before police and paramedics arrived.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious head injuries, before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
On Friday morning he remained in a critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Mercury was initially told by a police spokeswoman that the driver was a woman. This was incorrect.
