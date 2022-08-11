Illawarra Mercury
Registered sex offender sentenced for molesting girl in Wollongong Central

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
August 11 2022
CCTV footage shows Michael Pearce approaching an arcade game booth in Wollongong Central, where he molested a teenage girl.

A registered sex offender who molested a teenage girl at Wollongong Central could spend up to 18 months behind bars for his crimes.

