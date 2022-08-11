A registered sex offender who molested a teenage girl at Wollongong Central could spend up to 18 months behind bars for his crimes.
Michael Pearce, 37, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16, resisting police, and failing to comply with reporting obligations.
Early on the afternoon of April 24 this year, the 15-year-old victim and her friends went into a game booth at Funland, within the shopping centre.
A short time later Pearce approached and leaned into the booth.
He shook one of the friends' hands before putting his hand on the victim's upper thigh, leaving it there about five seconds.
Pearce then touched the girl's breast for a short time, and walked away.
Two witnesses approached to check on the girl, who was crying, shaking and felt sick.
She called her mother who told her to contact police and get a photo of the offender.
Meanwhile her friends notified the centre's security staff, who found him sitting outside The Bavarian restaurant.
Police arrived and informed Pearce he was under arrest, to which he replied: "I'm going".
Officers told him he could not leave and as they tried to put handcuffs on him he pulled away and said: "F--k you, you dogs. I've done nothing wrong you dogs".
CCTV footage from the shopping centre showed that in a period shortly before and after he molested the girl, Pearce approached three different women in the food court and touched their hand or shoulder.
Documents tendered to the court said Pearce had a lengthy criminal history, including sexual offences against women and girls.
In March this year he failed to attend a scheduled appointment with police, which he was required to do as a registered sex offender.
Lawyer Laura Fennell told the court that Pearce had an "extremely low" IQ and had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, plus it was believed he had foetal alcohol syndrome.
Ms Fennell said the offending at Wollongong Central was of short duration and it was spontaneous, with no grooming involved.
The court heard Pearce said he was under the influence of alcohol and ice at the time.
Given his issues, Ms Fennell said Pearce was morally less culpable than other offenders would be.
Pearce was housed in the disability unit at the Long Bay prison, she said, but was getting bullied, so any period of imprisonment weighed heavily upon him.
Magistrate Robert Walker said Pearce's crimes were "a very serious matter".
"A young child being molested is just unacceptable," Magistrate Walker said.
He sentenced Pearce to 18 months' imprisonment, dating from April.
Given Pearce's issues, Magistrate Walker set a longer period of parole, with Pearce to become eligible for release in October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
