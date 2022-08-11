Illawarra Mercury
Heritage listing proposal for Appin massacre site

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 11 2022
More than 200 years on, people continue to commemorate the massacre each year. Picture: Jeff McGill

The site of a brutal massacre of at least 14 Aboriginal men, women and children by British soldiers near Appin could be given legal protection with a listing on the state's heritage register.

