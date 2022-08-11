Heading into one of the Dragons biggest games of the season and playing career-best football, Ben Hunt is ready to recommit his future to the Red V.
The St George Illawarra skipper is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023 season but after November 1 this year can look at other options and talk to other clubs.
But speaking to the media ahead of the Dragons' crucial clash against Canberra this Sunday, which will be Hunt's 100th game for the club, the 32-year-old said he was keen to continue playing for a St George Illawarra team coached by Anthony Griffin.
"I'm pretty keen to stay," Hunt said.
"I've made that known and we are working through the process of that at the moment and talks are in motion but it is probably going to take a bit of time.....but I'm looking forward to still be here next year playing with Junior [Talatau Amone] and whatever comes after that."
Hunt confirmed who coached the Dragons into the future would factor in his decision.
"As far as I know Hook is still going to be the coach for next year and that definitely does factor in the decision," he said.
"I'm hopeful that I'm going to get my decision made before they decide on another coach here but there is no secret I like Hook and as long as he is the coach here, that is something that is going to keep me at the club."
....there is no secret I like Hook and as long as he is the coach here, that is something that is going to keep me at the club.- Dragons skipper Ben Hunt
Hunt also welcomed the news that halves partner and rising star Talatau Amone had signed a contract extension which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of 2024.
"It is excellent. I think it is a really good move for the club and for Junior," he said.
"Another pre season and another season under his belt and I think he is going to be an excellent player going forward in the future and I'm really excited that he is going to be staying here. He is a very exciting talent and his best footy is still to come."
Amone said he was very proud to remain at the Dragons. "It's my home club and my family and I are very grateful for the opportunity," he said.
"I'm looking forward to repaying the Dragons back with good, consistent footy."
Keeping a hold of Amone, who knocked back approaches by Wayne Bennett to sign with new franchise the Dolphins, and other young talent at the Dragons, is a big reason why Hunt believes finals football next year is not out of reach for St George Illawarra.
"I think we've got a good core of young players here, get some more seasons under their belt and we are heading in the right direction, especially with Junior resigning," he said.
"If we can just get more game time and another pre-season under their belt I definitely think next year we are going to be a better side."
But Hunt's sole focus this week was keeping the Dragons' slim finals hopes alive by beating a Raiders outfit missing their coach Ricky Stuart, who was banned for one match for calling Panthers' player Jaeman Salmon "a weak-gutted dog".
"When things like this happens to teams it usually galvanises them a bit and I think they are going to be pretty desperate and come out at home and try and play some good footy," Hunt said.
"We obviously have to win every game to get in the finals but our first job is Canberra and that is what we're focusing on this week."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
