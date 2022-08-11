Illawarra Mercury
United and Bulli will do battle in a top-of-the-table IPL contest

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
Leading from the front: Ben McDonald celebrated his 250th club appearance last weekend against Cringila. Picture: Anna Warr

It will be a clash of the titans this weekend at Macedonia Park when Illawarra Premier League leaders Wollongong United will host second-placed Bulli on Sunday.

