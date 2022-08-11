It will be a clash of the titans this weekend at Macedonia Park when Illawarra Premier League leaders Wollongong United will host second-placed Bulli on Sunday.
In a competition that has been constantly stop-start, United and Bulli have remained the consistent figures at the summit of the competition. Both sides go into the match in incredibly good form. United, who are top of the ladder and have conceded just three goals in 10 matches so far, are unbeaten in their last seven matches, including a win over Bulli.
The away side head into this match unbeaten in their last four, scoring 16 goals in the process. Bulli have failed to concede since their previous loss to United, when Kyah Jovanovski's goal proved the difference.
Fresh off their heartbreaking Australia Cup round of 32 defeat, United coach Billy Tsovolos said his side's win over Port Kembla last week proved United will not have any "Cup hangover" and are fully focused on IPL silverware.
"We've come out of that hectic period really well. There was a bit of a concern of our team having a hangover coming out of the Australia Cup run but the boys played really well last week against Port Kembla and just got things straight back on track. We went down to 10-men really early against Port Kembla. We went into that game looking to focus on a few aspects of our game but that just got thrown out the window. I think the best thing was how resilient we were and we were really professional about how we saw the game out. We're fully focused on the league now and don't have any other distractions."
Coming up against Bulli, Tsovolos said his side will need to be weary of their danger men.
"The biggest threat with Bulli is always Ben McDonald. He's having a really top year this season so we're going to have to contain him. But I think from our perspective if we play to our best ability on the weekend we'll be a really good chance for a win."
Bulli coach Julio Miranda said it should be a cracking contest. Similar to Tsovolos, he expects his side to get the win, should they play to the best of their abilities. He said the main thing for the side is getting his combinations working well, which is something they have struggled to work on consistently due to wet weather this season.
"I can't fault the effort from the boys at all this season. It's just been really tough as it has been with everyone else in the competition, being able to get consistent sessions on a grass pitch which doesn't help things. I think we need to work on our continuity with our play and combinations in the front third but it's something that has been improved already in the last couple of weeks."
Miranda was full of respect for United and said there were a number of players his side would need to manage on Sunday.
"The standouts for me are Seiji Kawakami and Mitsuo Yamada in the middle of the park. They make their team tick but they are also very defensively sound. Then they also have young lads up front that can cause problems like Mason Versi who is very dangerous. They are a very good side but for me it's about us and what we can do better."
In other fixtures in the IPL this weekend, Coniston take on Port Kembla, Wollongong Olympic play Tarrawanna, Albion Park take on Cringila, South Coast will play Woonona and Corrimal host Bellambi.
