"We've come out of that hectic period really well. There was a bit of a concern of our team having a hangover coming out of the Australia Cup run but the boys played really well last week against Port Kembla and just got things straight back on track. We went down to 10-men really early against Port Kembla. We went into that game looking to focus on a few aspects of our game but that just got thrown out the window. I think the best thing was how resilient we were and we were really professional about how we saw the game out. We're fully focused on the league now and don't have any other distractions."