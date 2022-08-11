Happy 70th Mount St Thomas Advertising Feature

Learning about nature: Quality initiatives and enrichment opportunities for students. Photos: Supplied

Mount St Thomas Public School will be celebrating an amazing 70 years of quality education in 2022.



"Facing the future together" is the school's fitting motto.

Join the 'Mountso 70th birthday celebrations' with a carnival on October 22 from 10am-4pm - for loads of fun!

Opened on September 12, 1952, Mount St Thomas Public School has grown and flourished from a school of only four classes to the centre of excellence it is today, boasting 13 classes and 326 wonderful students.

Teaching and learning: Mt St Thomas PS celebrates 70 years with a carnival on October 22.

"Every student at Mount St Thomas Public School is known, valued and cared for," principal Ronda Moon said. "Authentic and informed personalised learning is embedded and fostered in a dynamic, collaborative teaching community, where student data and improvement consistently informs the teaching and learning cycle.



"Together, teachers as learners and students as learners all strive to reach and exceed high expectations for achievement and success.

"Our highly committed and dedicated staff and community provide a range of quality initiatives, enrichment opportunities and specialist programs, focused on students' cognitive, emotional, social and physical wellbeing."



A proud member of the Figtree Community of Schools, they share an authentic collaboration between schools, providing leadership, arts, sport and academic opportunities for students that extend beyond the school.

Phone 4229 2192 or email mtstthomas-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au or see mtstthomas-p.schools.nsw.gov.au